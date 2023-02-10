Charlitte Hornets at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (2/10)

Justin Quinn
The 39-16 Boston Celtics will host the 15-41 Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on Friday evening with both teams likely down players due to injury and trades both. The Celtics are looking to win their third contest in a row while the Hornets hope to defy the odds and snap a five-game losing streak.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (ACL), Jaylen Brown (facial fracture), Justin Jackson (trade pending), and Marcus Smart (ankle) are out, Jayson Tatum (illness) is questionable, and Luke Kornet (ankle), Al Horford (knee), and Robert Williams III (ankle) are probable.

For the Hornets, Cody Martin (knee) and Kelly Oubre (hand) are out.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

  • Payton Pritchard

  • Derrick White

  • Jayson Tatum

  • Al Horford

  • Robert Williams III

Charlotte Hornets

  • LaMelo Ball

  • Terry Rozier

  • Gordon Hayward

  • PJ Washington

  • Mark Williams

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: 2/10/23

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

