Charlie Woods shows Tiger how it's done by hitting shot of the day at PNC Championship

Through three holes, Charlie Woods is carrying his Hall of Fame dad through the PNC Championship. Charlie showed Tiger Woods how it’s done on the third hole Saturday, hitting a fantastic shot to set up an eagle.

Charlie drove the ball roughly 170 yards around some trees to bring it just a few feet away from the hole. Tiger couldn’t help but be impressed, calling it an “awesome shot.”

Eagle for Team Woods. 🦅



Charlie, 11, finished off the hole on the next shot, giving the Woods’ an eagle. The shot pushed the team to -3 through 3 holes.

First time Charlie and Tiger Woods have competed together

The PNC Championship marks the first time the Woods’ have played together. The event — which started in 1995 — features pro golfers playing with family members. Charlie and Tiger Woods have been the talk of the event thus far, mostly because the two have identical swings. They apparently also love to talk trash.

The PNC Championship began Saturday, and will run through Sunday. The event features 20 teams of 2 players. The winners will take home a $200,000 prize.

After watching Charlie hit that shot, Team Woods might be in good shape to take home some of that money.

