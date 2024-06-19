Charlie Woods qualifies for next month's U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills, Michigan

Charlie Woods is a winner once again.

The teenage son of 15-time major winner Tiger Woods carded a 1-under 71, to finish first in the U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier on Wednesday.

Seventy-five golfers from around the globe gathered at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, but it's Woods who will enter the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship with medalist honors.

Woods, who won his first high school golf state title in November, has a little over a month before he heads on his trophy-hunt to Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan, which will host the championship from July 22-27.

If Woods wants an exemption into the 2025 U.S. Open in Oakmont, he'll have to make the cut from a 264-player field of the world's top golfers under the age of 19. Should he medal out of the Top 64 in match-play on Oakland Hills' South Course, Woods will qualify for his first major tournament.

Charlie Woods, 15, son of pro golfer Tiger Woods, competed in the USGA U.S. Open qualifying on Thursday April 25, 2024, at the Legacy Golf and Tennis Club in the St. Lucie West development of Port St. Lucie. Woods failed to advance in U.S. Open local qualifying shooting a 9-over 81.

His last time attempting to qualify for the U.S. Open came in April at the Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie. Woods shot a 9-over 81.

Of course, Charlie has a long way to catch dad. Tiger won six straight USGA championships: The Junior Amateur (1991-93) and the U.S. Amateur (1994-96).

More Palm Beach County golfers to join Charlie Woods in Michigan

Woods clinched Wednesday's qualifier by one shot. However, he wasn't the only Palm Beach County junior golfer dominating the leaderboard.

Matthew Marigliano holds the championship trophy after winning the 12-year-old Boys division at the US Kids Golf World Championship at Pinehurst, N.C.

Also making the trip to qualifying in Michigan will be 13 year-old Matthew Marigliano of Palm Beach Gardens, who turned in a par-72 for second. Also going will be Jupiter High senior Tristan Wieland, who shot 1-over 73 to tie for third.

Jupiter junior Tristan Wieland bends with his final putt during the second day of The Classic of the Palm Beaches Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 14, at PGA National.

Boca Raton's Alexander Weinberg placed sixth (74) for second alternate.

Meanwhile, Oxbridge Academy's Hampton Beebe and Woods' Benjamin School teammate Brooks Colton each shot 2-over to tie for seventh.

Emilee Smarr is a sports reporter for the Palm Beach Post. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Charlie Woods, Tiger's son, earns medalist at U.S. Junior Qualifier