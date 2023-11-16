Charlie Woods, a freshman, helps his high school to state title

Charlie Woods is a state champion.

The 14-year-old Woods, a freshman at Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, tied for 26th individually to help Benjamin to the Florida High School Athletic Assocation's Class 1A state team championship on Thursday at Mission Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

Woods fired rounds of 76-78-67 in rainy conditions and ranked fourth on his team behind Jake Valentine (T-8), Brooks Colton (T-12) and Pavel Tsar (T-18). Woods also chipped in during his second round.

Charlie Woods with a massive fist pump after chipping in during the Florida High School State Championship. @TWlegion



Benjamin edged The First Academy by a shot. Pine Crest junior Alexander Weinberg won the individual title.

Woods has yet to commit the next month's PNC Championship, which he has played in each of the past three years with his dad, Tiger.