Charlie Weis says ‘the similarities are unbelievable’ between Mac Jones and Tom Brady

Mac Jones was officially named the New England Patriots starting quarterback on Tuesday. Comparisons between him and another former starting quarterback are already taking shape.

Appearing on the Greg Hill Show Thursday morning, former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis indicated that he saw similarities between Jones and Tom Brady. Weiss was the offensive coordinator in New England from 2000 to 2004, and had a front row seat in seeing Brady develop. Being a part of four Patriots Super Bowl teams, he was able to work closely with Brady as the latter became the centerpiece of the Patriots offense.

He indicated that the similarities between the play styles of Jones and Brady are ‘unbelievable.”

“The two most important things are do you have the it factor and are you accurate? And he has the it factor and he’s accurate,” Weis said. “Now, just like Tommy, Tommy as we know was not the most athletic person in the world, but what did he have? He had that feel in the pocket. He knew how to move in the pocket. He knew how to step up. He knew how to shuffle. He knew when to go down — there are times you’re just going to get hit and you have to go down. That’s what this kid is. That’s who this kid is. “I think it would be premature to start building his bus for Canton at this time. He hasn’t played a down. But, the similarities are unbelievable.”

As New England enters a new era of football with Jones at the helm, lofty comparisons are already being made.

