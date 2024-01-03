Charlie Weis calls out Big Ten head coach following bowl flub

A former Notre Dame head coach was quick to call out a current Big Ten head coach after that coach’s team was beat as a favorite in a New Year’s Six bowl game last week.

No, it’s not what you’re thinking. Lou Holtz didn’t say anything about Ryan Day (to our knowledge, anyway). Instead, it was what a different Big Ten head coach said following their recent loss to an SEC team that rubbed Charlie Weis the wrong way.

Ole Miss, where Weis’ son is the offensive coordinator, beat Penn State 38-25 in the Peach Bowl. Afterwards, Penn State head coach referenced there being “too many moving parts” in regards to why the Nittany Lions lost.

Weis wasn’t too pleased and offered the following:

Congrats to the Ole Miss Rebels for their dominant will over Penn State. Surprised that Coach Franklin chose not to give Ole Miss credit, but chose to blame the loss on “too many moving parts!”

Hotty Toddy! On to 2024 — Charlie Weis (@charlieweissr) December 31, 2023

Sour grapes of sort or simply sticking up for his son in a way?

Either way, if anyone has experience in speaking to the media after losing a college football game as a head coach, the elder Weis certainly has a large file.

