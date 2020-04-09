Charlie Weis is adamant Redskins shouldn't settle in any Trent Williams trade

Trent Williams' days with the Redskins are likely numbered, as the longtime left tackle was given permission to seek a trade by the organization last month.

The 31-year-old held out for the first half of the 2019 season after Redskins team doctors misdiagnosed a cancerous growth on his head for nearly six years. Williams reported just minutes before the trade deadline, but was placed on the Non-Football Injury list and did not play a snap last season. Despite major organizational changes in Washington this offseason, Williams no longer believes he has a future in the nation's capital.

As the effort to find a fair trade for Williams continues, former Notre Dame head coach and NFL offensive coordinator Charlie Weis does not believe the Redskins should settle for anything less than a second-round selection in return.

"Maybe you pick up a [second round pick] for him," Weis told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay on SiriusXM radio. "He's definitely worthy of it. I don't know if anyone will pay it, but he's definitely worthy of it."

If the Redskins are unable to move Williams in the next couple of weeks, a trade for the seven-time Pro Bowler during the NFL Draft at the end of the month could occur.

There are several teams that need offensive line help, the Redskins included, that will likely target the position in the draft. The 2020 class is top-heavy at offensive tackle, as there is a major dropoff after the four top prospects at the position.

While all four of those left tackles -- Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Louisville's Mekhi Becton, Georgia's Andrew Thomas, and Alabama's Jedrick Wills -- are expected to be first-rounders, Weis believes the current Redskins left tackle is the superior player of them all.

"Well, I can tell you, from [researching] those prospects and doing Trent Williams, Trent Williams is better than all of them," he said.

Weis mentioned that once all four of those players are off the draft board, teams that have yet to solve their left tackle issues will likely become desperate. That's when a team could up their ante to the Redskins and offer a second-round pick.

Williams may be the better player right now than every left tackle prospect in this year's draft, but teams may value the soon-to-be-rookies a lot more than him. Williams turns 32 in July and has not played a full 16-games season since 2013. While he's been one of the best left tackles at his position for years, he certainly comes with durability concerns.

Whichever team does end up trading for Williams will have to deal with another dilemma: his contract. The 31-year-old has one year remaining on his deal worth around $15 million, but has zero guaranteed money left.

Simply put, he wants a new contract. Multiple reports have stated that Williams wants to be the highest-paid left tackle in the sport, which would result in a contract of over $20 million annually.

The left tackle's contract demands are something Weis believes will make teams that have left tackle issues more likely to invest a draft pick in a top prospect at the position, rather than trade for the better player currently in Williams.

"This isn't a question of who's better. It's just that they're a lot cheaper," Weis said. "The salary cap definitely comes in to play."

The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, but there's certainly a lot to figure out regarding Williams in the meantime.

