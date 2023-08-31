Charlie Thomas III makes Browns practice squad

Aug. 31—THOMASVILLE — Most of the country went through August 29 like a normal Tuesday. But, in the NFL, players who had battled all summer for a roster spot would either have their dream realized or crushed. Tuesday was the deadline for teams to trim their rosters to the regular season 53-man limit. It's an intense and emotional day for players and staff as decisions are made and teammates exit the facilities. The classic HBO show "Hard Knocks" showed just how painful that moment can be as it documented tight end Jerome Kapp's release from the New York Jets.

However, there is another path. It's not as black and white as get signed or get cut. Some players, who teams like but don't think are ready for the NFL, are sent to the practice squad. The practice squad serves as a scout team, mimicking opponents during practice so that the starters can learn the movements of opposing players. This is where former Thomasville Bulldog stand-out Charlie Thomas III finds himself today.

After being waived by the Cleveland Browns on the 29th, Thomas was signed to the Brown's practice squad the following day along with several others. It's an accomplishment just to make it to the final day of cuts. Many players were cut by the Browns before the August 29 deadline. But, Thomas will have more opportunities to make the Browns roster as a member of the practice squad. It will give him an entire year to develop and put in work against NFL talent and it will give the Browns coaching staff an entire year to watch the Thomasville high school product grow. It is also possible for Thomas to be called up this season, as NFL rules allow teams to call up a single player from the practice squad three times a season.

Thomas had a decent showing in the Browns four pre-season games. He finished the pre-season with 14 total tackles, five solo tackles, and a pair of tackles for a loss. Inarguably, his best game was his first. The Browns took on the Jets in the opening game of the pre-season in Canton, Ohio for the Hall of Fame game. Thomas had five total tackles, a solo tackle, and a tackle for a loss in the game. That solo tackle was the result of a highlight reel hit on Jets running backs Damarea Crockett.

With Thomas being signed to the practice squad, his NFL dream is far from over. A full year of learning from the best of the best and training against NFL talent will prepare him for next years training camp, where he will get another chance to make the final roster.