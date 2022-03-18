Charlie Strong and Steve Sarkisian both viewed as one of the worst hires of the decade

One former and the current Texas head coach both were included in a ranking that is far from flattering.

It is no secret that Texas has had some down years since the departure of Mack Brown in 2013, in fact, the Longhorns are still unsure if they have found the right replacement for the replacement of the replacement. That’s right, Texas is on their third coach since Brown, as both Charlie Strong and Tom Herman were unable to take the program back to its former glory, and Sarkisian is currently attempting to do just that.

He didn’t get off to the best start, as he finished with a 5-7 record in year one, a record that Strong was quite familiar with at Texas.

Both of them finished their first season with seven losses, and the both were included on Bleacher Report’s worst hires of the last 10 years.

Strong finished his time at Texas with a 16-21 record and his first season at 6-7 would be his best. He is most remembered for losing to Kansas, which was the nail in the coffin for his tenure. A mark Sarkisian managed to achieve in year one, as the Longhorns were not able to beat Kansas even with double overtime.

Sarkisian was included as a honorable mention due to his time at USC. He was battling personal issues, which led to him being fired after just 18 games and a 12-6 record.

He has since rebounded with stints as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, and at Alabama where he helped call plays en route to a championship.

He has only been one season at Texas, and while they did struggle in 2021 he was able to bring in the No. 5 recruiting class and compliment that with a slew of talented transfers. There are still a lot of reasons to be optimistic when it comes to Sarkisian, but if he has a similar season in 2022, his seat will begin to get hot.