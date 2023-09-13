Charlie Spoonhour, grandson of Missouri State legend, commits to Bears baseball

Charlie Spoonhour, the son of Missouri State men's basketball assistant coach Jay Spoonhour, has committed to Missouri State baseball.

Charlie Spoonhour, of course, shares the name of his late grandfather who remains a legendary figure at the university. The late Charlie Spoonhour was the most accomplished men's basketball coach in the school's history after nine seasons in charge of the Bears as he led the team to five trips to the NCAA Tournament.

The young Charlie Spoonhour will look to build a legacy of his own under head coach Keith Guttin. He's listed as a 5-foot-11, 150-pound right-handed pitcher going into his senior year at Vianney High in the St. Louis area. He started to catch the attention of different recruiting websites during the fall of 2022 because of the ease with which he throws the ball and the upside he displays.

Charlie Spoonhour's father, Jay Spoonhour, was hired by Missouri State men's basketball coach Dana Ford as assistant during this offseason. Jay has had a lengthy basketball coaching career which featured his most recent stop as the head coach at Eastern Illinois.

UNLV coach Charlie Spoonhour yells to his players Thursday, March 7, 2002, during the Mountain West tournament at The Thomas and Mack in Las Vegas. The Rebels defeated the Lobos 120-117 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or X at @WyattWheeler_NL. He's also the host of the weekly "Wyatt's World Podcast" on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other podcasting platforms.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Charlie Spoonhour: Grandson to play baseball at Missouri State