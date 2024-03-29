Charlie Smyth: NFL hopeful set to sign for New Orleans Saints

Charlie Smyth has impressed at the NFL Combine and pro-day trials in Florida [Inpho]

Down GAA goalkeeper Charlie Smyth is set to sign for NFL side New Orleans Saints as he looks to fulfil his American football dream.

The 22-year-old is set to sign a three-year deal with the 2009 Super Bowl champions.

Smyth will be a kicker with the Saints after impressing at trials.

The Mayobridge goalkeeper has made the move to American football through the NFL's international player pathway (IPP).

Tadhg Leader, who is a kicking coaching for the IPP and was integral in bringing Smyth into the programme, said he was "lost for words".

"I first met Charlie 6 months ago," Leader posted on X.

"He and his family put their trust in me. Then we embarked on a journey into the unknown. Thanks to Charlie's talent and work ethic, we found a way!."

"He's rightly buzzing but already talking about training next week," Leader added on X.

"Ireland couldn't have a better ambassador in Charlie."

The IPP is a 10-week crash course for international players to try and earn a spot on a NFL roster.

Smyth has impressed scouts at the NFL Combine, pro-day trials and after visiting the New Orleans Saints facilities.

He will now try to earn a regular-season roster spot.

What's next for Smyth?

Smyth joined Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan, Wicklow's Mark Jackson and former Connacht rugby player Darragh Leader at the NFL Combine in early March as the four players attempted to earn a contract as a kicker.

After impressing at the Combine, Smyth, Beggan and Leader were signed to ProStar Sports, an American Football agency, earlier in March and took part in the pro-day trials in Florida, which was attended by NFL scouts.

Down Under-20 Ulster Championship winner Smyth landed eight of his 10 kicks - including one from 60 yards - at the trials day in Florida.

That showing led to him being invited to the Saints' training facility, and he has now signed a deal to become a NFL player.

Despite signing with the Louisiana side, Smyth is not guaranteed time on the pitch. The Saints already have an international player in their ranks through Australian punter Lou Hedley.

Charlie Smyth is a Under-20 Ulster Championship winner with Down [Inpho]

However, if the off-season goes well for Smyth and he continues his rapid progress, he could be in competition for a starting position with kicker Blake Grupe.

NFL Franchises can have 90 players on their roster throughout the off-season but that number is cut to 53 as the season approaches. Those who do not make the regular season squad are either cut or retained on the practice roster, where players can still earn sizable salaries.

From the new season, which begins in September, all 32 NFL teams can have an additional spot on their roster for players who have come through the IPP, which aims to discover new talent and expand American football's global reach.

Wales rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit, who has signed with Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, is another high-profile name in the IPP.

In January, Green Bay Packers punter Dan Whelan became the first Irish-born player to play in the NFL play-offs for 41 years.