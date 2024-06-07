Charlie Offerdahl’s younger brother shines at Colorado elite camp

After he earned a Colorado football scholarship from head coach Deion Sanders this spring, the Buffs faithful can’t wait to see what running back Charlie Offerdahl does in 2024. In the meantime, however, his younger brother, Jack, is making his name known.

The younger Offerdahl is following in his older brother’s footsteps, becoming an impact player at Dakota Ridge High School in Littleton this past season as a sophomore. Playing defensive back, he racked up 80 total tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass deflections in 12 games, per MaxPreps.

On Thursday, he attended Colorado’s summer elite camp, open to high school football players. By the end of the day, he was recognized by Colorado cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis as a top-five DB at the camp. The honor doesn’t only hold weight because of Mathis’ status as a coach but also because of his 10-year NFL career.

As a class of 2026 prospect, Offerdahl still has two more years to impress college scouts across the nation. With early recognition from Colorado, however, we could soon hear another Offerdahl saying, “Home is where the buffalo roam.”

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire