Charlie Morton and Alex Wood turned Game 4 into surprising pitcher's duel

It’s cliché and overused and lean on the “nobody believed in us” trope when it comes to sports. And yet, after Game 4 of the World Series it’s completely apropos to use that phrase.

No one expected Charlie Morton, a pitcher with a career 4.54 ERA prior to 2017, or Alex Wood, who had thrown just 4 2/3 innings in the last 32 days, to turn in the most impressive pitcher’s duel of the postseason.

Morton and Wood silenced the doubters who said this would be a bullpen game, completely dominating hitters on their way to trading zeroes early in the contest.

Morton took the mound first, and for a brief moment, his critics looked justified. On his second pitch of the night, Morton gave up a single to Chris Taylor. Eight pitches and two outs later, Taylor was thrown out trying to steal second on a curveball in the dirt.

For the next four innings, Morton decided he simply wouldn’t give up any more hits. After his 11-pitch first, Morton retired the middle of the Dodgers order on nine pitches in the second. He “labored” through the third, tossing 14 pitches as Los Angeles went down in order. He then went back to making quick work of the team, throwing eight pitches in a perfect fourth and nine in a perfect fifth.

After retiring 14-straight hitters, Morton’s run ended on a hit-by-pitch. Austin Barnes reached first after taking a pitch off his arm. With one out, Enrique Hernandez would single, putting a man in scoring position for the first time all game. Morton got out of it after a nifty play from third baseman Alex Bregman, who aggressively fielded a ball at third and nailed Barnes at the plate. Corey Seager would line out to end the inning.

With one out in the seventh, Morton’s night ended after he gave up a double to Cody Bellinger. Reliever Will Harris would allow that run to score. Morton’s final line: One run on three hits and seven strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. He did not walk a batter during the outing.