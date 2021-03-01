Charlie McAvoy posts absurd numbers for Bruins in win over Rangers

Jacob Camenker
·2 min read
McAvoy posts absurd numbers in B's win over Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins put forth an excellent effort in an important game against the New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

After having lost their previous two games by a combined score of 13-4, the Bruins were able to beat the Rangers 4-1 behind a solid, well-rounded performance from their squad.

However, one player stood out above all else in the game. That was defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

According to Conor Ryan of the Boston Sports Journal, the Bruins put forth amazing shooting numbers with McAvoy on the ice in 5-on-5 situations. Here's a look at the numbers.

Stat

With McAvoy

Without McAvoy

Shot Attempts

31

9

Shots on Goal

18

4

Scoring Chances

12

3

That's simply incredible. It's no wonder that McAvoy was able to put up a multi-point day and found the back of the net in the B's win.

The numbers show just how much better the B's have been with McAvoy on the ice this season. McAvoy, who ranks tops among Bruins defensemen in points and plus-minus on the season and fourth on the team in both categories, simply knows how to move the puck and create offensive opportunities for the Bruins.

Scoring Machine

McAvoy's Total Points

15

McAvoy's Plus/Minus

+3

Variation

Double

Beyond that, McAvoy has been a stabilizing force for the team. In the wake of injuries to Jeremy Lauzon, Matt Grzelcyk, and Kevan Miller that have decimated the team in recent games, he has had to pick up a bit of extra slack. And he did so in a big way on Sunday while playing with the inexperienced Jakub Zboril as his partner.

If the Bruins want to stay on the winning track, McAvoy will need to continue to produce at a high level. He'll get a chance to do that on Wednesday when the Bruins face off against the Washington Capitals and McAvoy's former long-time defensive partner, Zdeno Chara.

