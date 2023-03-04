Charlie Jones runs official 4.43-second 40-yard dash at 2023 combine
Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones runs an official 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month. Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023. At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to [more]
The Fox Sports analyst had strong words for McCarthy
He had a catch for 13 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Nick Saban doesn’t think Alabama is getting a fair shake when it comes to the SEC’s proposed scheduling format.
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.
The suspended NFL Network analyst faces years in prison.
Daniil Medvedev backed close friend Andrey Rublev to beat bitter rival Stefanos Tsitsipas "many, many times" after the Greek appeared to disparage the Russian for having only a "few tools" to defeat him at the 2022 ATP Tour Finals."Andrey is one of the most skilful players on the tour, he just didn't exploit fully his potential but I'm sure that he can win Grand Slams, hopefully he can beat this guy who said it, many, many times, and I wish this for sure."
The team ranks 29th out of 32 in the NFL Players Association’s anonymous report card. That’s a big problem.
Michigan cornerback DJ Turner has not been considered by most analysts as one of the best cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL draft, but he may be changing some minds as he shows that he’s the fastest cornerback in the draft. On his first 40-yard dash attempt today at the Scouting Combine, Turner was unofficially timed [more]
Follow along live with Yahoo Sports for the buzziest moments from this year's edition in Indianapolis.
Joey Logano will start Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from the pole. William Byron qualified second.
Kamaiu Johnson was DQ'd under Rule 3.3b for signing an incorrect scorecard Friday at Bay Hill and he later issued an apology.
Max Scherzer has theorized that baseball's new pitch clock will allow pitchers to dictate the pace of games. Scherzer tested the boundaries of baseball's novel pace-of-play rules during his second spring training start, trying several unusual tactics to get Washington Nationals hitters off their game Friday. At one point, he started throwing a pitch to Victor Robles the moment plate umpire Jeremy Riggs reset the clock, and Riggs called him for a balk.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis finished three points shy of Maravich's career scoring record on Thursday night, but his dad isn't ruling out trying to give him one more chance.
The Nittany Lions have the most semifinal wrestlers of all Big Ten schools.
Just when you thought it wasn't possible, Dillon Brooks has escalated the Warriors-Grizzlies beef with a shot at Draymond Green.
These five stats help tell the story of how the Warriors were a perfect 5-0 in their latest five-game homestand.
