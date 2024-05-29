Charlie Jones getting shot at kick returner during Bengals OTAs

The Cincinnati Bengals, like any other team in the league, are currently going through voluntary work and that includes adapting to the league’s changes to kickoffs.

Cincinnati has elected to handle this new wrinkle by dispatching second-year wideout Charlie Jones on returns during OTAs.

Jones, who flashed huge upside as a punt returner last year and even took one punt back for a touchdown, could be the ideal fit as special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons grapples with the changes.

It’s a big chance for Jones, who won’t necessarily see the field a ton in the base offense despite Tyler Boyd’s departure due to the arrivals of free agent tight end Mike Gesicki and rookie wideout Jermaine Burton.

The league provided a breakdown of the new rules.

