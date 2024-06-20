Charlie Hughes Shootout: Storylines, players and teams to watch from loaded hoops showcase

The IBCA/IHSAA Boys Showcase in Memory of Charlie Hughes is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at Carmel (high school and Aletto Family Sports Center) and Westfield (high school and middle school). The annual event is one of the best high school basketball showcases of the summer (there are 169 teams playing 311 games over three days) and comes during a time when college coaches are allowed to be out recruiting.

What to watch for this year’s Charlie Hughes Showcase:

Braylon Mullins watch

Indiana Junior All-Star Braylon Mullins (30) drives past Indiana Senior All-Star Micah Davis (4) during the Indiana Boys Junior-Senior All-Star Game, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Kokomo Memorial Gym in Kokomo, Ind.

There may be no hotter prospect in the state, arguably the country, than Greenfield-Central senior Braylon Mullins. The 6-5 Mullins, who jumped to No. 24 in the country in the new 247Sports recruiting rankings, has picked up offers from Alabama, Creighton, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina, Purdue, Stanford, UConn, Virginia and Wisconsin just since the start of May.

Mullins, who has long been a target of Indiana and Notre Dame (offers from both), has led Greenfield-Central to a solid June so far with losses only to Lawrence North (at Notre Dame team camp) and Fishers (at Indiana team camp).

It seems probable Mullins will have many coaches from the programs listed above and possibly others at his games this weekend. Greenfield-Central, a 24-1 team last year, brings back Mullins (25.0 ppg, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists) and seniors Boston Willard (10.8 ppg, 4.8 assists) and Dallas Freeman (8.4 ppg, 4.6 rebounds) and brings in senior Mikey Johnson, who was Southport’s leading scorer last year (13.0 ppg, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists).

Greenfield-Central has a difficult schedule:

Jeffersonville: Friday, 1:15 p.m. at Carmel fieldhouse court 1

Lawrence North: Friday, 3:45 p.m. at Carmel main

Ben Davis: Saturday, 11:30 p.m. at Carmel fieldhouse court 1

Cathedral: Saturday, 3:15 p.m. at Carmel main

Top teams to watch

Most of the state’s top teams are participating in the Charlie Hughes event. Here are eight to watch and where they play:

>> Fishers: The defending Class 4A state champions graduated Indiana All-Star Keenan Garner (IU Indy) and Taden Metzger (Huntington) and may be without senior JonAnthony Hall, who is taking an official visit to Indiana for football this weekend. But seniors Justin Kirby and Millen McCartney and sophomores Cooper Zachary and Jason Gardner Jr., are among those returning for the Tigers. Fishers’ schedule:

Jeffersonville: Friday, 3:45 p.m. at Carmel freshman/aux gym

Plainfield: Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Westfield main

East Chicago Central: Saturday, 10:15 a.m. at Westfield main

Crown Point: Saturday, 12:45 p.m. at Westfield fieldhouse court 3

>> Jeffersonville: The Red Devils will be among the top teams in Class 4A under coach Sherron Wilkerson with seniors Tre Singleton (14.2 ppg, 7.1 rebounds), Michael Cooper (16.4 ppg, 4.4 rebounds) and P.J. Douglas (13.8 ppg, 5.6 rebounds) all returning from a team that finished 20-8 and came within one point of reaching the state finals. Jeffersonville’s schedule:

Greenfield-Central: Friday, 1:15 p.m. at Carmel fieldhouse court 1

Fishers: Friday, 3:45 p.m. at Carmel freshman/aux gym

Carmel: Saturday, 2 p.m. at Carmel main

Lawrence North: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at Carmel freshman/aux gym

Lawrence North's Azavier Robinson (23) looks for a teammate to pass to during a scrimmage against Greenfield Central at the Notre Dame Team Camp at Rolfs Athletics Hall on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in South Bend.

>> Lawrence North: The Wildcats were a 25-4 team a year ago, losing by two points to Jeffersonville in the first game of the semistate. Several key players are slated to return for coach Chris Giffin, including senior Azavier Robinson (19.6 ppg, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists) and juniors Kai McGrew (10.4 ppg, 6.8 rebounds) and Brennan Miller (10.4 ppg, 6.8 rebounds). Lawrence North’s schedule:

Crown Point: Friday, 1:15 p.m. at Carmel freshman/aux gym

Greenfield-Central: Friday, 3:45 p.m. at Carmel main

Fort Wayne Wayne: Saturday, 12:45 p.m. at Carmel blue court

Jeffersonville: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at Carmel freshman/aux gym

>> Cathedral: The Irish are coming off an 18-6 season and return its top five scorers for a program that will drop from 4A to 3A this year under the new classification. Leading the way is senior Brady Koehler (15.5 ppg, 6.5 rebounds) and junior Keaton Aldridge (15.3 ppg, 6.3 rebounds). Cathedral’s schedule:

Greenfield-Central: Saturday, 3:15 p.m. at Carmel main

New Palestine: Saturday, 5:45 p.m. at Carmel freshman/aux gym

Anderson: Sunday, 10:15 a.m. at Westfield main

Center Grove: Sunday, 12:45 p.m. at Westfield fieldhouse court 2

Future North All-Star Justin Curry (8), a sophomore from Noblesville High School, shoots during the first half of an Indiana All-Stars Futures boysâ€™ game, Monday, June 3, 2024, at Hamilton Southeastern High School.

>> Noblesville: The Millers lost Indiana All-Star Aaron Fine and standout Hunter Walston to graduation but will return a solid group led by juniors Justin Curry (10.0 ppg, 4.2 rebounds) and Baron Walker (6.6 ppg) and juniors T.J. Davidson (4.7 ppg) and Aiden Brewer (3.5 ppg, 3.0 rebounds). Noblesville was 22-3 last year and ranked No. 2 in the state, losing a thriller to Fishers in the sectional championship. Noblesville’s schedule:

North Central: Friday, 1:15 p.m. at Carmel fieldhouse court 2

Ben Davis: Friday, 5 p.m. at Carmel gold court

Evansville Harrison: Saturday, 2 p.m. at Westfield fieldhouse court 4

Warsaw: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at Westfield main

>> Carmel: The Greyhounds knocked off some of the best teams in the state in the second half of the season (including handing Fishers its only loss) and bring back senior guard Alex Couto (13.3 ppg, 39% 3-pointers) and 6-8 junior Evan Harrell (10.6 ppg, 5.5 rebounds), among others. Carmel’s schedule:

Jeffersonville: Saturday, 2 p.m. at Carmel main

Fort Wayne Wayne: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at Carmel main

New Palestine: Sunday, 10:15 a.m. at Carmel main

Richmond: Sunday, 12:45 p.m. at Carmel main

>> Crispus Attucks: Attucks, like Cathedral, is moving from Class 4A to 3A this year under the new classification model. The Tigers lose some key pieces to graduation but do bring back seniors Dezmon Briscoe (14.3 ppg, 10.8 rebounds) and Chris Hurt (9.9 ppg, 3.9 assists), among others. Melakih Cunningham, a 6-5 transfer from Decatur Central, picked up an offer from Toledo last week. Attucks’ schedule:

Pike: Saturday, 10:15 a.m. at Carmel blue court

Mt. Vernon: Saturday, 2 p.m. at Carmel fieldhouse court 2

Valparaiso: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. at Carmel freshman/aux gym

Zionsville: Sunday, 2 p.m. at Carmel fieldhouse court 4

>> Ben Davis: Ben Davis was 23-6 last season and played in the Class 4A state finals against Fishers. The Giants lose Indiana All-Star K.J. Windham, Mark White and Ramone Enis to graduation, but bring back one of top guards in the state in Notre Dame football recruit Mark Zackery (11.0 ppg, 4.3 assists) with seniors Tavion Williams (7.0 ppg, 4.6 rebounds) and Justin Parks (3.6 ppg, 2.5 rebounds), among others. The Giants’ schedule:

Evansville Harrison: Friday, 1:15 p.m. at Carmel main

Noblesville: Friday, 5 p.m. at Carmel gold court

Greenfield-Central: Saturday, 11:30 a.m. at Carmel fieldhouse court 1

New Palestine: Saturday, 3:15 p.m. at Carmel gold court

10 more 2025 players to watch

>> Brady Koehler, Cathedral: As noted above, Cathedral will play two games on Saturday and two on Sunday. The 6-8 Koehler made a big jump in the new 247sports rankings this week, rising to a four-star prospect and the No. 66 overall player in the country in the 2025 class. Koehler went into the spring with high-major offers from Butler, Notre Dame and Wake Forest and has since added this list: DePaul, Iowa, Northwestern, Rutgers, Stanford, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

>> Trent Sisley, Heritage Hills: The 6-7 Sisley is ranked No. 74 in the 2025 class in the new 247Sports rankings. He has official visits set to Purdue (Sept. 6), Indiana (Sept. 20), Notre Dame (Sept. 27) and Michigan State (Oct. 11). Heritage Hills plays Mt. Vernon and Pike (Saturday at Carmel) and Center Grove and Anderson (Sunday at Westfield).

More: Trent Sisley is one of Indiana's best players. And state's top schools set to battle it out for him.

>> Azavier Robinson, Lawrence North: The senior guard, ranked No. 115 player in the country in the 2025 class, is a top target for Butler, Notre Dame and several others (Lawrence North’s schedule is above).

>> Dezmon Briscoe, Crispus Attucks: The 6-8 Briscoe, ranked No. 115 in the country in the new 247Sports rankings for the 2025 class, has new offers this spring from DePaul, Nevada, West Virginia and Xavier (Attucks’ schedule is listed above).

>> Kellen Pickett, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian: The 6-8 Pickett, ranked No. 219 in the 2025 class by 247Sports, was recently offered by Indiana State and Wright State. Blackhawk Christian plays just two games against Evansville Memorial and Bedford North Lawrence (3:15 and 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Carmel).

>> Chase Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph: The 6-4 Konieczny was one of the first players offered by IU Indy coach Paul Corsaro when he took the job in April. Konieczny, who averaged 20.0 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Class 3A state finalists, will be a player to watch this weekend. His team plays at Westfield on Friday vs. Portage and Bloomington North (2:30 and 5 p.m.) and at Carmel on Saturday vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Luers and Park Tudor (2 and 4:30 p.m.).

>> Dominique Murphy, East Chicago Central: The 6-5 Murphy, another standout in long line of them in the 2025 class, recently picked up offers from Ball State and Central Michigan. East Chicago Central plays on Friday at Westfield vs. Plainfield and Warsaw (5 and 7:30 p.m.) and on Saturday at Westfield vs. Fishers and Anderson (10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.).

>> Jack Smiley, Valparaiso: The 6-2 guard has picked up offers this spring from Bowling Green, Buffalo, IU Indy, Kent State, Miami (Ohio) and Southern Illinois. Smiley’s Valparaiso team plays on Saturday at Westfield vs. Zionsville and Center Grove (2 and 5:45 p.m.) and Sunday at Carmel vs. Crispus Attucks and Mt. Vernon (11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.).

>> Maguire Mitchell, Zionsville: The 6-6 Mitchell was offered by new UIndy coach Scott Heady last month. Drew Snively is also a player to watch for Zionsville. The Eagles play Saturday at Westfield vs. Valparaiso and Richmond (2 and 5:45 p.m.) and Sunday at Carmel vs. Mt. Vernon and Attucks (11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.).

>> Cedric Horton, Richmond: The 6-5 Horton has picked up a new offer in May from IU Indy, adding to a previous list that includes Indiana State, Kent State, Miami (Ohio) and Valparaiso. Richmond should be a team to watch, too. The Red Devils play Saturday at Westfield vs. Center Grove and Zionsville (2 and 5:45 p.m.) and Sunday at Carmel vs. Fort Wayne Wayne and Carmel (10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.).

Other storylines

>> Avon, with most of its team returning from a 15-11 season and sectional championship, is at Carmel on Saturday and Sunday against New Albany, Northridge, Fort Wayne Snider and Pike. The Orioles are undefeated so far in June.

>> Anderson’s Damien King is another player to watch in the 2025 class. The 6-4 King has picked up offers this spring from Northern Illinois, Purdue Fort Wayne and Wright State. Anderson plays at Westfield on Saturday and Sunday vs. Crown Point, East Chicago Central, Cathedral and Center Grove.

>> New Palestine is a team to watch as senior Julius Gizzi returns as one of the state’s top scorers (28.9 ppg last season). The Dragons are a 22-win sectional championship team that returns their top six scorers. New Pal plays at Carmel on Saturday and Sunday vs. Ben Davis, Cathedral, Carmel and Fort Wayne Wayne. Tough lineup.

>> Mt. Vernon’s Luke Ertel is one of the top rising juniors in the state with new offers from Butler, Kent State and Toledo. The left-handed point guard plays Saturday and Sunday at Carmel vs. Heritage Hills, Crispus Attucks, Zionsville and Valparaiso.

>> Stephen Reynolds III of South Bend Washington is the one of the top players in the 2026 class with offers from Illinois, Indiana, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and others. South Bend Washington plays Friday at Carmel vs. Gary 21st Century and Hamilton Southeastern (5 and 7:30 p.m.) and Saturday at Westfield vs. Westfield and Warren Central (11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.).

>> Plainfield’s 6-7 Noah Smith is one of the top players in the state in the junior class and 6-2 Harper Baker-Lands one of the top players in the sophomore class. The Quakers play Friday and Saturday at Westfield vs. East Chicago Central, Fishers, Warsaw and Evansville Harrison.

>> Kenneth Lampley, a 6-6 standout as a freshman at Tindley, is now enrolled at Lawrence Central. The Bears play New Albany and Gary 21st Century on Friday at Carmel (5 and 7:30 p.m.) and Saturday at Carmel vs. Portage and Gary West Side (11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.).

>> Evansville Reitz is playing just two games on Friday at Carmel vs. Gary West Side (3:45 p.m.) and Franklin Central (6:15 p.m.). Jaylan Mitchell, one of the top players in the country in the 2027 class, is a player to watch for Reitz. E.J. Hazelett of Franklin Central is one of the state’s top players in the junior class.

>> Park Tudor looks like one of the top teams in Class 2A with Hudson Horvath and K.J. Mark returning. The Panthers play at Carmel on Saturday vs. Gary 21st Century and South Bend St. Joseph and on Sunday at Westfield vs. Danville and Westfield.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Charlie Hughes Shootout: Storylines, players and teams to watch