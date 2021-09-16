Charlie Heck activated from COVID-19 list

Charlie Heck was slated to start at right tackle in the season opener, but he tested positive for COVID-19 last week before the game.

The Texans activated Heck from the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday.

He is taking the roster spot of linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, who went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Marcus Cannon, who was working his way back from a knee injury, started at right tackle and played 50 of 78 offensive snaps. Geron Christian played 28.

Heck, a fourth-round choice in 2020, played three games with one start as a rookie.

