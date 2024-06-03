Charlie Ewels: Sobbing fan showed me what Premiership final means to Bath

Bath fans roar their team on to their first Premiership final for nine years - David Rogers/Getty Images

These are heady days for Bath, back in the Gallagher Premiership final for the first time in nearly a decade, an overdue return of happier days at The Rec after years of, well, misery.

That last English title in 1996 has become more of a millstone in recent times. When Charlie Ewels was 19 and part of Bath’s academy, he assumed a home semi-final was going to become an annual event. Not quite.

Taking in the significance of Bath’s achievement after their semi-final win over Sale Sharks on Saturday, he began comparing the excellent atmosphere at The Rec with events nine years ago when Bath thrashed Leicester 47-10, recalling a supporter’s unique reaction to Bath’s performance that day as hopes began to soar.

“You used to sit behind the bench and those seats were full, so a couple of fans went ‘Charlie, one of our mates hasn’t turned up, sit here’, and I couldn’t say no. I was sat there and it was a brilliant day for the club,” Ewels recalls.

“As Anthony Watson scored the last try, there was a fully grown man next to me who was sobbing. He grabbed me by the collar and was going: ‘You don’t know what this means, I’m going to go home and shag my wife!’ And I’m sat there getting shaken around going: ‘You’re welcome! I just train against the team!’

Bath's George Ford runs in their fifth try during the 2014-15 Premiership semi-final, ensuring a memorable day… and night for one supporter - Action Images/Henry Browne

“The atmosphere that day, just being in the crowd, today was the best I’ve seen since then. And I think it was better. Maybe that’s because I was playing, but it was electric. Those things are so special.”

Winning naturally builds enthusiasm and even the walk into the ground left Ewels reflecting on darker moments for the club in recent years, including the record 64-0 defeat at Gloucester two years ago and finishing 13th at the end of the 2021-22 season.

“There were a few pinch-yourself moments today,” he said. “When we walked down and all the fans gathered, it was overflowing, and I couldn’t hear myself think. I remember doing that walk two years ago, being at the front of it, and there’s five people – bless them – showing up every week [to greet us].”

There have been so many factors in Bath’s resurgence since Johann van Graan arrived; clearing out every head of department, stopping the injury rot, sorting the defence under JP Ferreira and attack with Lee Blackett, recruiting powerful carriers (Thomas du Toit, Quinn Roux, Alfie Barbeary, Ollie Lawrence). Then of course there is Finn Russell. With a serious groin injury now behind Scotland’s fly-half, Ewels has detected a shift in his attitude.

Finn Russell believes he stands a better chance of withstanding knocks by not being a lean gym rat - Ben Whitley/PA Wire

“He always says that anyone who is too lean, or spends too much time in the gym, is always injured. He reckons being a bit doughy and a bit more bendy is [the way forward],” Ewels adds with a smile.

“I’ve seen a different edge to him in these last couple of weeks; finals time now, I want to win. Of course he wants to win every week, but it’s less relaxed, now it matters.”

Ewels watched Northampton’s semi-final win over Saracens on Friday night, impressed with their scrum and breakdown work, while being reminded that just like in Test rugby when it matters most the game comes down to the basics. He also conceded that Northampton look imperious.

“It’s the set-piece, kick game, breakdown. Saracens had one nice play where Jamie [George] was in front of the kicker, but the rest of the game was pretty much decided on those fundamentals,” he added.

“Saints don’t really have a chink in their armour, do they? I think they defend really well, kick really well, their attack is probably the best in the league, their set-piece is brilliant. We’re going to have to find one, to find a way.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.