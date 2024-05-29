Charlie Crew Gets First Senior Wales Call-Up

17 year old promoted to senior squad after impressing Rob Page

Rob Page named his squad for Wales' friendlies with Gibraltar and Slovakia on Wednesday morning, with Charlie Crew receiving his first call-up to the senior side.

Having captained The Dragons at last year’s UEFA U17 EURO finals, Crew is joined in the squad by Dan James, Ethan Ampadu, Connor Roberts and Joe Rodon, who have all featured prominently for Leeds United this season.

Wales' match against Gibraltar will take place in the Algarve, Portugal on Thursday 6th June, before flying out to Trnava for the clash with Slovakia on Sunday 9th June.

Crew has been present in several matchday squads for Leeds during our 2023/24 campaign, appearing on the bench three times, in addition to making 14 appearances for our U21s in the Premier League 2.

Most notably, Crew played in every game as Leeds' U18s progressed to the final of the FA Youth Cup, beating the likes of Liverpool, Brighton and Sheffield United, before facing a strong Man City side at the Etihad.

Wales Squad

Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United), Tom King (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Connor Roberts (Leeds United/Burnley), Fin Stevens (Oxford United/Brentford), Joe Rodon (Leeds United/ Tottenham), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Joe Low (Wycombe Wanderers), Ben Davies (Tottenham), Jay Dasilva (Coventry City), Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United), Jordan James (Birmingham City), Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers), Charlie Savage (Reading), Charlie Crew (Leeds United), Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur), Wes Burns (Ipswich Town), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), Daniel James (Leeds United), Rabbi Matondo (Rangers), Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town), Kieffer Moore (Ipswich Town/ Bournemouth), Liam Cullen (Swansea City), Lewis Koumas (Liverpool).

