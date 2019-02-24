Charlie Coyle's first shootout goal for Bruins was a thing of beauty originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

What should Boston Bruins fans expect out of Charlie Coyle?

Allow the brand-new Bruins winger to provide a preview.

In his first game with Boston since joining the club via trade from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, Coyle got on the score sheet with a nifty goal in the third round of a shootout with the St. Louis Blues.

Charlie Coyle keeps the Bruins alive with a slick shootout goal in his first game pic.twitter.com/0mfVfdrva3 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 23, 2019

It indeed was a slick move by the 26-year-old winger, who deked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out of his skates to tie the shootout at 1-1.

Coyle's efforts were fruitless, as St. Louis won the shootout to secure a 2-1 victory and snap the Bruins' seven-game winning streak.

But B's fans are hoping Coyle's goal is a sign of things to come, as Boston needs the seven-year veteran to boost its third line down the stretch to justify parting with 22-year-old winger Ryan Donato.

