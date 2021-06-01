Charlie Coyle opens Bruins-Islanders Game 2 with awesome goal

WATCH: Coyle opens Bruins-Islanders Game 2 with awesome goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- The Bruins had a tremendous start to Game 2 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series versus the New York Islanders thanks to Charlie Coyle.

The third-line center used his speed, strength and offensive skill to make a strong push toward the net and beat Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov for the game's first goal just 2:38 into the opening period.

Check out a replay of the goal in the video below:

Coyle also made a little history with the tally:

Charlie Coyle scored his 14th playoff goal with the @NHLBruins, surpassing Bob Sweeney (13) for sole possession of the most by a Massachusetts-born player in franchise history. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/YczN1YYuQ3 pic.twitter.com/UobkiNPS8h — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 31, 2021

Coyle struggled during the regular season with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 51 games.

If he gets hot in the playoffs that would be a massive boost for the Bruins' scoring depth. Coyle had a fantastic second-round series in 2019 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which the B's won in six games. A similar performance this year versus the Islanders would likely yield another positive result for Boston.