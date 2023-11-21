Charlie Coyle with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Charlie Coyle (Boston Bruins) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 11/20/2023
Charlie Coyle (Boston Bruins) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 11/20/2023
It's time for a Super Bowl rematch between two teams that are just as good now as they were nine months ago.
The Nuggets head coach was tossed in the first quarter, and Nikola Jokić joined him a quarter later.
Rookie Ji'Ayir Brown replaced Hufanga in the lineup Sunday and came with an interception and a fourth-down pass breakup in the end zone.
With Monday's 4-2 aggregate win, the USMNT wrapped up this two-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal — and qualified for two tournaments that will offer much more applicable tests.
Vincent Goodwill and Jason Goff talk about how this NBA season feels like a transition from older superstars (LeBron, Steph, Durant, etc.) to the young superstars (Anthony Edwards, Chet, SGA, Jokic, etc.).
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
The Terps had the second-longest active streak behind No. 6 UConn.
The Ravens would likely need to make a deep playoff run if Andrews is to have any shot at returning this season.
Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.
Of the 23 players who went to the 2023 World Cup, 10 were left off the latest USWNT roster.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap NFL Week 11 and get ahead of the biggest storylines to come out of a bizarre Sunday slate. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the bigger outcomes, including the Broncos crawling out of the grave and putting the league on notice against the Vikings, the Lions proving to us all that these aren't your grandpa's Detroit Lions (and the Bears choking historically), the Browns continuing to pull out ugly wins and the Jets once again falling short because of lackluster quarterback play (the Zach Wilson era might be over). Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate and give their instant takeaways. They address whether or not Brandon Staley should still have a job, the wheels falling off in Tennessee, the Raiders keeping it close and more before they finish off the show with a preview of Monday night's huge matchup between the two best teams in the NFL in the Chiefs and Eagles.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all of Sunday's results in Week 11.
Finally, the Jets made a change at quarterback.
C.J. Stroud had the first multiple-interception game of his NFL career on Sunday. That's OK, the other stud Houston drafted last spring led a defense that had his back.
Rookie Zach Charbonnet is the next man up if Walker misses extended time.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
In his return from injury, Fields brought back an element of explosiveness that few players in the NFL are capable of producing. Will Chicago bet on that, or will it use its considerable 2024 draft capital to go in another direction?
The Broncos have now won four straight games.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.