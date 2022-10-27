Charlie Coyle with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

The Maize And Blue Review

After the Big Ten pulled all of its schedules to consider adjustments, small and large, we finally have the dates and matchups for the 2023 Michigan Wolverines. This will likely be how the schedule rolls out in the future once UCLA and USC join in 2024, with late October releases. What is still unknown is division formats, rotations, etc. The Big Ten elected to keep the divison format the same for this last season before expansion.