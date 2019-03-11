Charley Casserly doesn't know why the Cowboys threw to Dez Bryant over Cole Beasley in 2018

Charley Casserly cannot help himself.

The former general manager put himself in the spotlight last week when he relayed what he was hearing from teams on Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray after the NFL scouting combine. It erupted into a week-long feud.

Casserly was back on NFL Network to rip into Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen and decide if Nick Foles is a franchise quarterback.

His comments on Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley are what will throw everyone into a week-long eye-roll.

Casserly just said the reason the #Cowboys didn’t utilize Cole Beasley enough in 2018 is because they “threw the ball to Dez Bryant too much last year”.



....wut? pic.twitter.com/jIMUELlGHF — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 11, 2019

“I’ll go with what we said earlier: why don’t you throw the guy the ball more? I tell you what, Dez Bryant, they threw the ball to him too much last year.

“Get Beasley more involved. I don’t know why they can’t do that.”

Well, Charley, they can’t do that in this specific case because the Cowboys released Dez Bryant in April. So throwing him the ball over Beasley isn’t a reality. They couldn’t even throw to opponent Dez Bryant, since Bryant signed with the New Orleans Saints in November and tore his Achilles days before his season debut.

As for Beasley, he’s doing A-OK. He finished 2018 with the second-most receiving yards on the team, reeling in 65 catches for 672 yards. It’s good for 17 percent of the team’s receiving yards in a packed field. That said, if Casserly wants the Cowboys to get him the ball more, so be it.

Any broadcaster or personality is entitled to mess up every once in a while — no one is perfect — as long as some sort of correction is made. Yet Casserly already put himself under some heat, creating a target, and this was ill-informed.

It’s, uh, very Stephen A. Smith-like.

Charley Casserly, right, has some takes. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

