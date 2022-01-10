Charlie Browder commits to Tennessee

UCF freshman tight end Charlie Browder has committed to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-7, 260-pound Browder enrolled at UCF in Jan. 2021. He appeared in four games in 2021 against Cincinnati, Memphis, Temple and South Florida.

Browder is from Christ School in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Josh Heupel was hired as Tennessee’s head coach Jan. 27, 2021, coming from UCF. He guided the Vols to a 7-6 (4-4 SEC) record and an appearance in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

