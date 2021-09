Associated Press

The goal of a division title for Green Bay’s competitors felt in closer reach during the offseason, the rift between Packers leaders and Aaron Rodgers creating legitimate curiosity about whether the three-time league MVP would return to the only franchise he's ever played for. Well, he's back in green and gold — never left, really — with a last-chance vibe surrounding his chase for a second Super Bowl ring after losing in each of the past two NFC championship games. “I don’t want a farewell tour,” the 37-year-old Rodgers said.