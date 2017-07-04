Charlie Blackmon, Mike Moustakas, Cody Bellinger added to Home Run Derby

The Home Run Derby pool of contestants is now complete. ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the other three players confirmed for participation are Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon, Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, and Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Earlier, we learned that Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez announced their participation, and Justin Bour‘s was confirmed as well. The aforementioned six will join Giancarlo Stanton and Miguel Sano on Monday, July 10 at Marlins Park in Miami.

The stats for Blackmon, Moustakas, and Bellinger prior to Monday’s action:

Blackmon: .313/.366/.572, 17 HR, 58 RBI, 65 R in 375 PA

Moustakas: .270/.306/.547, 22 HR, 49 RBI, 40 R in 307 PA

Bellinger: .260/.332/.624, 24 HR, 56 RBI, 47 R in 271 PA

