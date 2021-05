Reuters

Nolan Arenado had three hits and drove in a run as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals posted a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday. Arenado's two-out single off right-hander Corbin Burnes (2-3) in the first inning scored Tommy Edman, who singled to lead off the game. Burnes set the all-time record for consecutive strikeouts without a walk, extending his run to 58 before issuing his first free pass of the season in the fifth inning.