Charlie Batch’s foundation celebrates 25 years of service with opening of new facility

Former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch’s Best of the Batch Foundation celebrated 25 years of community service with the opening of a new facility in Munhall.

The 33,000-square-foot building includes a learning center, wellness center and gym.

Ceremony guests included Steelers owner Art Rooney II and several former Steelers.

The Best of the Batch Foundation was started by Batch in his hometown to provide children with free programs focused on education, health and outreach services.

The new facility also provides space for the UPMC Munhall Family Medicine Health & Wellness Center and opportunities for new programming.

“We provide a lot of things that I didn’t have access to growing up here,” said Batch in a news release. “That’s the reason we do this. We’re an extended arm to help families with children in school that don’t necessarily have access to resources that exist in other areas of the city.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

New Castle couple welcomes baby girl born on Pennsylvania Turnpike Airline offers service from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia for half the cost of traveling on PA Turnpike Missing Beaver County man found dead during search of Monongahela River in Elizabeth Township VIDEO: Memorial unveiled for bicyclist struck, killed by semi-truck in downtown Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts