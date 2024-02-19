Charli Knott: Southern Vipers sign Australian all-rounder

Southern Vipers have signed Australian all-rounder Charli Knott for the majority of the 2024 season.

The 21-year-old will be available for the first 10 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy (RHFT) matches and the whole Charlotte Edwards Cup (CEC) campaign.

The Vipers completed the domestic double in 2023, beating The Blaze in both the RHFT and CEC finals.

Knott told the club website: "I hope to be able to contribute to another successful year and go back to back."

Knott played 17 times for Brisbane Heat in this winter's Women's Big Bash League, scoring 283 runs at a strike rate of 147, and claimed 10 wickets with a best of 3-33.

In Australia's domestic 50-over competition, Knott has scored 253 runs for Queensland this season at an average of 36.14.

She added: "Playing in the UK has been something I have been wanting to do for quite some time now so I am thrilled at the opportunity.

"It is always exciting getting to learn from new players and different environments."

Knott was also part of Australia's tour of England last summer, playing seven times for Australia A, scoring 155 runs and taking six wickets.