Charley Taylor, Hall of Fame wide receiver and Washington legend, dies at 80

Washington football legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Taylor has died at the age of 80.

Taylor, who played his entire 13-year NFL career in Washington, retired after the 1977 season as the NFL's all-time leading receiver with 649 receptions.

Originally a running back after being selected with the third overall pick in the 1964 draft out of Arizona State, Taylor won NFL Rookie of the Year honors and led the league in receptions twice as he transitioned to a full-time wide receiver.

Taylor helped lead Washington to a berth in Super Bowl VII before losing 14-7 to the undefeated Miami Dolphins. He was named to eight Pro Bowl teams and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1984.

Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder praised Taylor in a statement released on Saturday.

"Charley is a member of the Washington Ring of Fame and one of the most decorated players in franchise history," the statement said.

"He represented the organization with excellence and class over three decades as a player and coach. Charley was a great man and will be sorely missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Patricia and the entire Taylor family during this time."

After his retirement, Taylor joined the Washington front office as a scout. He also served as wide receivers coach under head coach Joe Gibbs.

