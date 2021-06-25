Charley Hull charges up leaderboard at Women's PGA Championship title as she chases a maiden major - /USA TODAY Sports

Charley Hull revealed that she has been “suffering” after so many months on the road away from her family and says she cannot wait to return to Northamptonshire on Monday.

Yet when Hull does pitch down in Kettering, it is far from outlandish to suggest that the 25-year-old could have a major title in her possession.

At the halfway point of the Women’s PGA Championship in Atlanta, Hull is on five-under and in contention for the breakthrough success that her staggering talent has long merited.

She is in a tie for seventh, six behind leader Nelly Korda, who shot a brilliant 63, with Lizette Salas on 10-under. It sounds a huge gap, but Hull is only two shots behind the group in third, including Celine Boutier.

Hull has every right to be confident of launching a challenge over the weekend. She has finished in the top seven on two of the last three stagings of this event and is clearly suited to the searching test posed at the Highlands Course.

“I prefer it when it’s tough and when good shots get rewarded,” Hull said. “I’m not really into birdie-fests, which basically turn into putting competitions. I find them a bit boring, to be honest. I do like major golf.”

Not that there are no birdies to be made in Georgia. Hull proved as much in her first round when she posted six red numbers in her opening four-under 68 and then four more in her second round 71, despite finding six bunkers off the tee.

The two most important came on the last two holes.

After bogeying the 14th and 16th, she was in danger of being cast adrift. “They gave me some momentum for the weekend,” she said. “The eight iron I hit to three feet on the 17th was a great shot and then I holed a 20-footer on the last, which is always nice.”

The smile was evidence and was so welcome to see after her recent struggles.

“I've been suffering a little bit with being over here and away from my family for so long, but I know I’m going home in a few days so in a good head space at the minute, just out there having fun,” Hull said.

“I'm such a home girl; I miss my mum and dad and I miss my nephews. So I just FaceTime them and keep positive on the course.”

There is more than a major to play for at the Highlands. This is the last qualifying event for the Olympics, with Team GB booked in for two places in Tokyo. Mel Reid, as world No 34, leads the way, but at three-over, she missed the cut.

However, at world No 53, Georgia Hall shrugged off an opening 75 with a second-round 67 that puts her back in the picture on two-under.

It has been a tense run-in, but Hull, the world No 41, is adamant the chase has not been and will not be a distraction.

“I’ve not really been thinking about it,” she said. “I'm one of those people that I just stay in the moment. Yeah, just concentrating on now. No point in thinking about the Olympics yet. Just play your best golf now, and if you play well, you get in.”