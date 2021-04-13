Charley Casserly: Washington took "pressure off" offense ahead of NFL Draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Homler
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Casserly: WFT took pressure off draft with FA, can narrow focus originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Entering the offseason, the Washington Football Team had holes to fill on both sides of the ball with two main opportunities to fill them. The first being free agency and the second being the NFL Draft.

In the first go-around, Washington did a lot of work to address needs on the offensive side of the ball. Ryan Fitzpatrick comes in as a serviceable option for the present at quarterback, Curtis Samuel is a versatile partner for Terry McLaurin that can work inside and out and Adam Humphries adds a traditional slot receiver to the mix.

Washington may have not answered every question on offense in free agency, but it answered a lot. NFL analyst and former exec Charley Casserly is a fan, and to him, the organization's approach in the first phase of the offseason could make things easier as the draft rolls around.

“They can line up right now and play and that’s what you want to do coming out of free agency is fill your needs, line up and play at each position," Casserly said on Washington Football Today

“They got that done. They’ve taken the pressure off themselves in the draft, I think, on the offensive side of the ball."

Casserly said Washington can still pursue offensive players in the draft. Tight end and offensive line depth will be important, and finding another receiver would be useful. However, with the additions in free agency, he believes Washington can focus on the defense early.

Looking at that unit, Casserly sees a few positions that could use help in the form of a high-rated prospect.

“Free safety, I think that’s wide open right now," Casserly said. “And then linebacker, I think they could use some help at linebacker, especially in coverage." 

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

Linebacker is definitely a position of need in Washington, and coach Ron Rivera himself has been clear about that. During the 2020 season, he was openly frustrated with the unit's inability to play aggressively and free at times. As for safety, Casserly feels that the secondary still needs work. While he's a big fan of the signing of William Jackson III at cornerback, he's not sold on the last line of defense just yet. 

Both are spots in Washington that Casserly views as "open" and in need of impact players going forward. With Washington set to pick at No. 19, there is a good chance some top options for those position groups will be in their range. Evaluating the moves made on offense in free agency, Casserly feels comfortable looking for defense instead.

If Fitzpatrick wasn't on the roster, there may be a greater focus on the quarterback -- though there still could be. If Samuel and Humphries weren't signed, Washington may have felt that grabbing an elite receiving option was necessary. Yet, with those positions being reinforced recently, it can allow for Rivera and company to shift priorities.

It doesn't mean Washington can't and shouldn't draft some offense, it just means that, according to Casserly, the team doesn't need to force a pick if it's not there and instead can look to upgrades on defense. 

Recommended Stories

  • Realistic trade-up opportunities for Packers in first round of 2021 NFL draft

    Envisioning realistic trade-up scenarios for the Packers in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Washington claims Beau Benzschawel off waivers

    It didn’t take long for Beau Benzschawel to find a new workplace. After the Texans waived him on Monday, Washington has claimed the offensive lineman, according to the transaction wire. Benzschawel initially signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2019. He spend most of his first and second seasons [more]

  • Notre Dame Spring Practice No. 8 Video: Takeaways And Observations

    The Irish sent out another three-minute sampling of its practice Tuesday, the eighth one they have held this spring.

  • The transfer portal is driving Dick Vitale crazy, baby

    Dickie V goes on rant against transfers, but there’s no stopping the tidal wave.

  • Sheldon Rankins on Jets defensive line: I think we’re going to do some damage

    After playing his first five pro seasons with the Saints, defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins signed a two-year deal with the Jets. He’s joining a team that’s building, after finishing with double-digit losses in five of the last seven years. But Rankins sees pieces along the line that can be the basis of a strong defense [more]

  • 2 selections that would help pick-poor Texans win the draft

    The Houston Texans don't have a first or second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. However, these top two selections would set things right.

  • The Kentucky vs. Louisville basketball battle has moved to a new front

    The fates of the 2021-22 season for John Calipari and Chris Mack might depend on a new area of engagement.

  • President Biden to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, extending Trump's May 1 deadline

    The president sees 'no military solution' for the problems in Afghanistan, a Biden administration official said.

  • The NFL just took the strongest pro-vaccination stance in American pro sports

    If top tier personnel want to maintain close contact with players or work in certain areas of the facility, a vaccination will be required.

  • Cardinals sign ex-Steelers RB James Conner to 1-year deal

    The oft-injured back is hoping to revive his career in Arizona

  • Exposed Kevin Holland at a serious career crossroads

    "I need to take a month off and spend some time with my family, and then I guess it’s nothing but takedown defense for a while."

  • Marvin Vettori repeatedly takes down Kevin Holland, cruises to unanimous decision win

    Vettori is slowly moving toward a title shot and he wasn’t going to be beaten by an opponent with such a gaping hole in his game.

  • Aaron Gordon with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors

    Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets) with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors, 04/12/2021

  • Broncos, Seahawks players say they won't show up to voluntary workouts without COVID protocols

    With the NFL and NFLPA failing so far to agree on protocols, Denver Broncos players have said they will not show up to voluntary, in-person workouts.

  • Jimmie Johnson ditches vanilla label during IndyCar debut

    Jimmie Johnson, with wisps of gray in his beard, is a 45-year-old rookie in the IndyCar Series ready to reintroduce himself. The seven-time NASCAR champion begins his official transition to IndyCar this weekend with Sunday's season opening race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama with three ads debuting during the NBC broadcast. Carvana, which is new to motorsports with its Johnson sponsorship and has a light sports marketing portfolio, decided to use Johnson's true personality in making its ad campaign for the IndyCar season.

  • Tyson Fury claps back at ‘easy work’ Francis Ngannou, who responds in kind

    Heavyweight champions of their sports, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou take shots at each other.

  • Mel Kiper makes ‘toughest call’ for Bengals in new 2-round mock draft

    A new mock draft from Mel Kiper has the Cincinnati Bengals going in an interesting direction.

  • Wayne Player - son of Gary - 'banned' from the Masters after alleged ambush-marketing stunt

    Marc Player, son of nine-time major champion Gary, has claimed his brother has been banned from The Masters for using the occasion of last week’s honorary starter's ceremony for “ambush marketing”. Wayne Player, who was caddying for his father at the ceremony, was widely criticised for displaying a box of OnCore golf balls in the background of the shot as television cameras focused on Lee Elder. Elder, 86, was the first black golfer to play in The Masters in 1975 and was invited to join regular starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus this year, a significant statement in the wake of heightened racial tensions in the United States over the last 12 months. Social media users were quick to condemn Wayne Player’s actions, including his own brother Marc who tweeted: “Embarrassing & illegal ambush marketing by Wayne Player during a traditional ceremony @TheMasters # tonedeaf". After Hideki Matsuyama’s popular victory on Sunday evening, CBS golf writer Kyle Porter posted a picture of Matsuyama’s caddie Shota Hayafuji bowing on the final green alongside one of Wayne Player holding the packet of OnCore golf balls along with the caption: “Can't think of a tournament in recent history that's had a more contrasting beginning and end.” Marc Player responded: “Agreed. Wayne has since correctly been banned from Augusta National and The Masters tournament. What a shame. What an embarrassment. What a bad decision to allow him on the first tee after years of similar shenanigans. My apologies to all.” When asked by Telegraph Sport if Wayne Player had been banned from the club and the tournament, Augusta National declined to comment. Wayne Player had offered an apology to Golf Digest after the initial criticism of his behaviour. “The only thought from that point was that it would be cool for fans to know what ball my dad was teeing off with,” he said. “That’s where it ends. If I’ve hurt people’s feelings, then I’m truly sorry and hope they will forgive me.” It is not the first time Wayne Player, 58, has courted controversy. He was arrested for fraud in 2019 over an incident involving a house rental at the 2018 Masters. The cheque he wrote to the homeowners bounced and he failed to follow through with a payment. He spent what he described as “five nights of hell” in a Georgia jail. He was charged with one count of deposit account fraud or bad cheques totalling greater than $499 but, in a 2019 interview with The Golf Channel, he claimed the charge was dropped after the homeowners were paid in full. It is unclear whether Gary Player knew about or condoned what his son did during the starter’s ceremony. The three-time Masters champion has been an ambassador and shareholder in OnCore since April 2019, according to the company’s website. Gary Player's representatives did not respond when contacted for comment by Telegraph Sport. In response to the controversy, OnCore's chief executive released a statement last week distancing the company from the controversy. "We are aware of the criticisms that have been raised as a result of our product being displayed by Wayne Player at this morning's ceremonial tee shot at the Masters, most specifically during the introduction of Lee Elder, one of golf's trailblazers," Keith Blakely wrote. "We did not ask or instruct Mr Player to have our ball sleeve visible during the ceremony and are sorry if his actions caused any offense or was a distraction from the wonderful recognition being paid to Mr Elder."

  • Derek Carr makes NFL Network’s basketball starting-five and Maxx Crosby would like a word

    Derek Carr makes NFL Network's basketball starting-five and Maxx Crosby would like a word

  • Cleveland infielder Yu Chang reveals racist messages sent to him after game-deciding error

    Yu Chang received racist messages after making a throwing error in Monday's loss.