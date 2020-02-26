Charley Casserly says Chase Young is a better prospect than Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett were

The words "generational talent" have been thrown around frequently by NFL Draft experts when describing Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young.

NBC Sports Washington NFL analyst Charley Casserly was asked on The Sports Junkies to compare Young to some of the recent top draft picks at his position. Casserly made a point as to why Young is a better prospect coming out of college than all of them.

The first player Young was compared to was Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.

"[Young is] better than Clowney," Casserly said. "Clowney had a spotted career where he was injured and wasn't consistent when he did play. [Young] is more consistent and he's played more games. All these guys played at a high level."

Like Young, Clowney was considered to be a transcendent player when he entered the NFL in 2014. In six seasons, Clowney has been named to the Pro Bowl three times and made the All-Pro team in 2016.

There have been a handful of edge rushers that have been considered to be elite NFL Draft prospects over the past two decades. Besides Clowney, names like Mario Williams, Julius Peppers and most recently in 2017, Myles Garrett come to mind.

Casserly explained where Young has the advantage over all three of those prospects.

"He's more consistent than Myles Garrett coming out," Casserly said. "He's a better athlete than Mario Williams, meaning he'll make more plays as an athlete. Going back to Julius Peppers who was taken second, he's a more instinctive player than Peppers was at that point."

Garrett, the No. 1 pick in 2017, has lived up to the hype thus far for the Cleveland Browns. He was a Pro Bowler and made the second-team All-Pro squad in 2019. He was on pace for another stellar year in 2019 before he was suspended for an altercation against the Steelers.

Williams, another No. 1 overall pick, made four Pro Bowl teams and one All-Pro squad during his 11-year career. In a draft that featured college stars such as Reggie Bush, Vince Young and Matt Leinart, the Texans selected the player who ended up having the best professional career of them all.

Peppers is a future Hall of Famer. Selected No. 2 in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, the North Carolina product made nine Pro Bowl teams and earned three first-team All-Pro selections over his 17-year career.

That's elite company for Chase Young to be in.

Casserly made the point that he's comparing Young to all these players when they were prospects, not their full body of work in the NFL. But by saying Young is better entering the league than all four of those players, all multiple-time Pro Bowlers, is a great sign for Young's future.

"I'm only comparing college careers. That's how you scout," he said. "You take a guy and start comparing him to people, and at the end, you go 'Oh, wow.' That's the way I look at the guy."

As for what the Redskins should do with the No.2 overall pick? Casserly thinks that the decision is easy.

"If I'm the Redskins I take Chase Young," he said. "I don't move back. He's that good of a football player."

