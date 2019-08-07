Charley Casserly: Healthy Jordan Reed gets 'best separation' in NFL, better than Gronk

RICHMOND -- To even the most casual observer the best player at Redskins training camp must be Jordan Reed. He's dominated.

He looks tremendous; healthy and in peak physical shape, explosive, fast, agile and wildly athletic. Whatever the good adjectives are to describe a football player, Reed's shown them during camp. Former Redskins and Texans general manager Charley Casserly agreed.

"I think he's back," Casserly said. "Jordan Reed is the most important player on offense because he's the one guy that the defense has to double cover."

Some Redskins fans might be wary hearing that Reed looks great in Richmond. He's had some great offseasons but the regular season output hasn't matched the hype for a few seasons, mostly due to injuries. Last year was tough, as Reed was the leading receiver for the Redskins with 54 catches for 558 yards but he only got in the end zone twice. In 2017, injuries wrecked his season, and he was limited to just 27 catches and 211 yards.

Go back to 2015 and 2016, and Reed showed how good he can be. In 2015 he was dominant late in the year as the Redskins streaked to an NFC East title. He nearly reached 1,000 yards receiving that year, and in those two seasons, he grabbed 17 TDs.

Now, Casserly sees the same guy.

"When he was around, live, healthy a couple of years ago, best separation of any tight end in the NFL. Better than [Rob] Gronkowski. Better than all of them. That's what I saw this morning," Casserly said Monday after Redskins practice. "That jumped out."

Casserly isn't the only guy in Richmond throwing serious complements Reed's way. New Redskins safety Landon Collins has watched Reed for the last four years, facing him as a defender for the New York Giants.

"Reed is just one of those guys that has the options to do whatever he wants and he gets open," Collins said during training camp. "He's going to catch the ball and go get any ball."

It's almost obligatory to point out that Reed missed practice on Tuesday, though the Redskins said he was just getting rest. Injuries always lurk for NFL players, and Reed's been snakebit more than most.

But it's also important to point out how great he's looked thus far in camp. Elite even. As the Redskins don't know their quarterback, don't know their left tackle, and really don't know their future, Jay Gruden must be thrilled to see this version of Jordan Reed on the field. He could be a huge help this fall.

