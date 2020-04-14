Charley Casserly examines 4 running backs with first-round grades in the 2020 NFL Draft

In last year's NFL Draft, there was just one team that opted to pick a running back in the first round -- Josh Jacobs to the Raiders with the 24th pick.

That followed a tendency for teams to be patient in the draft when it comes to selecting a running back. It's a passing league, and running backs typically have a shorter shelf life, leading to a perceived lower value.

But when there's exceptional talent across the position it can be hard to resist the temptation. This year, four different running backs have at least one first-round grade from NFL teams that NBC Sports Washington analyst Charley Casserly polled.

Georgia's D'Andre Swift, Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor and LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire all produced at a high level in tough conferences in their respective college careers and could hear their name called on the first night of the draft.

Each runner brings different skill sets to the field, and the former general manager broke down their style.

Let's start with Swift, an appropriate last name given his blazing speed and big-play potential. He showed that during his three years with the Bulldogs, rushing for 2,885 yards on 440 carries. That translates to a very productive 6.6 yards-per-carry and he scored 20 touchdowns on the ground. Swift's speed always makes him a threat in the passing game. At Georgia, Swift's receptions yielded an average of 9.1 yards-per-catch and five touchdowns.

Dobbins has similar attributes with game-breaking speed. Dobbins received more carries during his time at Ohio State, compiling 4,459 yards on 725 carries. The average is similar to Swift, coming in at 6.2 yards-per-attempt. The receiving numbers are eerily similar, too, with 9.1 yards-per-catch and five scores.

"Both of them I've got rated together," Casserly said. "Blinding speed. They can score from any place on the field."

Of the four running backs with first-round grades, Taylor was used the most. In Wisconsin's run-heavy offense, Taylor carried the ball 926 times in his three years as a Badger. He was productive, too, rushing for 6,174 yards (6.7 per attempt) and finding the endzone 50 times. And after just eight receptions in each of his first two seasons, Taylor found more success in the receiving game his junior year with 26 catches for 252 yards.

"Very productive. An inside-the-tackle runner, he ran a sub-4.4 [40-yard dash]. But he doesn't play that fast. He's more of a 4.5 guy," Casserly said. "Track speed doesn't translate to the field, but [he's] still a football player -- move-the-chains guy, finishes runs well [and] can sometimes make a big run."

No running back helped their stock more than Edwards-Helaire did last season. Even in the pass-happy LSU offense led by the presumed No. 1 pick Joe Burrow, Edwards-Helaire was a breakout star. The 5-foot-7 running back more than doubled his production in rushing yards from his sophomore to junior campaigns -- going from 658 to 1,414. Edwards-Helaire scored 16 rushing touchdowns for the national champions, and he was a dynamic threat as a receiver with 55 catches for 453 yards.

"He's 5-foot-7, but you're going to love this guy if your the team that gets them," Casserly said. "He's impossible to cover one-on-one, he's got darter ability as a receiver -- probably that's where he's going to make most of his big plays as a rookie. But from the line of scrimmage, the guy's fearless, and the guy's got big speed."

These running backs could slip to the second round if teams think they can wait to acquire their talent. But as the chess game between teams plays out throughout the draft, teams could regret missing on these playmakers.

