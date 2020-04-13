Charley Casserly breaks down the 2020 NFL Draft's top four quarterbacks

The 2020 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and the quarterback group is loaded.

There are likely at least four quarterbacks that will hear their name called during the first round of next week's draft, with three with the chance to be top 5 or top 10 picks. There are a handful of other passers that will likely be Day 2 selections, also.

In a special prospect profile series, NFL general manager and NBC Sports Washington analyst Charlie Casserly broke down the top four signal-callers in this year's draft and explained how they compare with one another.

Casserly's top quarterback in this year's draft is consistent with almost every draft expert. That would be LSU's Joe Burrow.

A season ago, Burrow led the Tigers to an undefeated 15-0 season and a national championship. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner is coming off arguably the greatest season ever by a college quarterback, finishing the season with 65 total touchdowns, 60 of which were through the air.

The LSU product is the consensus No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, as the Cincinnati Bengals are desperate for a franchise quarterback after a dreadful 1-15 campaign a season ago.

Burrow's overall consistency and size gave him the slight edge over Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa on Casserly's top prospect list.

"[Burrow] is probably a little more consistent on accuracy and decision making [than Tagovailoa]," Casserly said. "I like his bigger body built."

Tagovailoa turned in one of the best collegiate careers in recent memory and was considered the likely No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft at the beginning of the 2019 season. But durability is a concern with the Alabama product, as he's still recovering from a dislocated hip injury he suffered in November. Tagovailoa claims he is 100 percent and recently had a virtual pro day to prove it, but that doesn't change the fact he's dealt with multiple injuries during his time in Tuscaloosa.

Story continues

For Tagovailoa to reach his full potential in the NFL, Casserly thinks Tagovailoa would best fit in a scheme that has a lot of play-action passes and rollouts, as a scheme like that would benefit his stature.

"Tua probably fits better in a Shanahan-type offense with the bootleg action and the play-action passes. Why? This guy is a 6-foot quarterback," Casserly said.

But smaller quarterbacks have become the norm in the NFL. The last two No. 1 overall picks, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, are 6-foot-1 and 5-foot-10, respectively. Two of the NFL's best passers, Drew Brees and Russell Wilson, are under the six-foot mark, too.

"But in the pocket, this guy has Russell Wilson ability coming out of college," Casserly said on Tagovailoa.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

The third quarterback on Casserly's list likely would have been a top 5 pick a year ago but decided to return to Oregon for his senior season anyway. Even so, Justin Herbert's stock did not drop much, as he will likely be a top 10, if not a top 5 pick in this year's draft.

Herbert has the measurables and athletic ability that will impress any scout, but his inconsistency prevented him from taking his game to the next level while he was in Eugene. Still, he finished his Oregon career with 95 career passing touchdowns and over 10,000 passing yards. Herbert capped off his four years at Oregon with an impressive performance in a Rose Bowl victory.

"Justin Herbert, he can throw as well as anybody in this draft," Casserly said. "He's 6-foot-6, heck of an athlete. But he's not as consistent. His decision making and accuracy, not as consistent as those top two guys."

The last quarterback Casserly believes is a first-round talent is the biggest question mark of the bunch: Utah State's Jordan Love.

Love had a tremendous sophomore year in 2018 with 30 touchdowns and just six interceptions. But his production dipped last year, as Love threw a nation-leading 17 interceptions. Love's potential is off the charts, but his floor is also the lowest of the bunch.

"The guy is fearless as a player," Casserly said. "He looks like Patrick Mahomes sometimes on his good plays. However, decision making and accuracy, he is No. 4 in this group."

All four quarterbacks are drafted in the first round of our latest mock draft, which you can view here.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Charley Casserly breaks down the 2020 NFL Draft's top four quarterbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington