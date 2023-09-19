Charlevoix's Vollmer helping Rayders stay focused every week

CHARLEVOIX — Football season is a process.

It might show up as a nine-game regular season, but it’s one that takes 52 weeks of preparation and doing the right things.

So when the Charlevoix football team dropped the season opener to Traverse City St. Francis by a single point in overtime, the Rayders had enough leadership around the field to know the next eight weeks wouldn’t be defined by one point and one week.

One of those leaders has been senior safety and receiver, Hudson Vollmer, who on Friday in a blowout victory over rival East Jordan, let the Red Devils know there were consequences to testing the middle of the field.

Vollmer laid down a massive hit on an East Jordan receiver in the first half, then later picked off a pass on a diving interception. He also contributed on offense with a rushing touchdown, threw for a two-point conversion and ran in another, then had a 70-yard reception taken off the stat sheet by a hold.

“Bounce back from last week for me,” said Vollmer. “I kind of got banged up last week. This week it was more of getting my feet back on the ground and get running. I think it’s good momentum for next week.”

Charlevoix's Hudson Vollmer (2) runs with the ball Friday night against East Jordan, which came as a third straight win for the Rayders.

His feet were clearly back under him against the Red Devils and it helped Charlevoix pull off a third straight win and get to 3-1 overall.

Vollmer has been one of the many key pieces for Charlevoix in 2023, both as a receiver and out of the backfield, to go with his importance to the defense.

“Hud is a dynamic athlete,” Charlevoix coach Don Jess said. “He calls our defense for us too and does a good job keeping our guys focused. He really had a great game tonight.”

Without a clear cut offensive playmaker to go to entering the season – like the Rayders have had entering previous years – there’s been more of a committee approach for Charlevoix this season.

Owen Waha and Logan Wadkins have made plays, as have Landon Swanson, Brady Jess and Henry Herzog. Then there’s Vollmer, stepping up wherever he’s needed.

“We’re good on the ground and through the air,” said Vollmer on the balance. “We’ve developed everything. Our offensive line is blocking really well right now and everything is coming together. I think we’ve got a really strong offense right now.”

Charlevoix's Hudson Vollmer steps in front of an East Jordan receiver to intercept a pass during Friday's game.

That offensive line is a part of Charlevoix’s team that everyone’s giving credit to, and with good reason. The Rayders have worn down opponents in each game.

The Rayders are so deep up front, there’s technically not even starters, but regulars who take the field. Brayden Greensky, Camden Carey and Nate Claflin all get action at tackle, Hunter Lemerand holds down center and Adam Streeter, Trevor Streeter and Sawyer Blaszczyk get in at guard.

Needless to say, it’s nice for Vollmer and others and he knows a lot of that has come out of the offseason.

“Everyone has been putting the in work in the weight room and everyone is making big strides,” he said. “I think it’s definitely paying off right now.”

Charlevoix has already churned out just under 1,200 yards on the ground and 17 touchdowns in a committee approach just four weeks in.

But, there’s still plenty of season ahead in the process.

Charlevoix senior Hudson Vollmer makes an East Jordan receiver pay a bit over the middle with a big hit during the first half of action Friday night.

Just like he didn’t get distracted by disappointment following the Week 1 loss, Vollmer won’t let three good weeks blind him or his teammates going forward.

The Rayders will next head to Benzie Central – their first road game of 2023 – to meet a Huskies team that knocked them out of the 2022 postseason.

“We got probably one of our toughest opponents (this) week, so that’s definitely good momentum to get going into the week,” added Vollmer. “Hopefully we can bounce back and show them how we play.”

