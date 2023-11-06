Charlevoix's nine-game win streak snapped in district final at Menominee

MENOMINEE — Seeing 50 points on the scoreboard is really nothing new for the Charlevoix football team.

Although, the Rayders have grown accustomed to being the team with those 50 points.

When Charlevoix made the trip to Menominee for their Division 7 district championship matchup with the Maroons Saturday, their view was flipped in a 50-14 season ending loss.

“We got down early and things kind of snowballed from there,” Charlevoix coach Don Jess said. “With that said, it’s certainly a group that as coaches, we are extremely proud of. It’s such a great group of seniors and a great group of kids.”

It marked another season in which the Rayders came up short for a district title, though it was also just the second nine-win campaign in program history and the first time they’ve ever had a four-year stretch of eight wins or more, with this year’s also including an unbeaten conference title.

Charlevoix's Hudson Vollmer put together a solid final game for the Rayders scoring on a 54-yard touchdown run, a 42-yard reception and intercepting a pass defensively, though the end of the road came against a tough Menominee team.

They also set a new program record with 423 points scored, topping last year’s mark of 412, the only two seasons the Rayders have ever reached 400 points in a season.

But, the postseason has been a different story, as tough Upper Peninsula teams have now knocked Charlevoix out of its campaign in five of the last seven playoff trips, which include losses to Negaunee, Ishpeming-Westwood, Iron Mountain and now Menominee.

Charlevoix fell behind in the first quarter after the Maroons put together an eight-minute drive and took an 8-0 lead, then later trailed 38-0 at the half.

“I felt like on a couple of those drives early on, we were bending, but not breaking,” Jess said. “We got them into a few passing situations early and we couldn’t get a pass rush and didn’t defend the pass well either. Credit to them, they came out with a really great gameplan and their kids executed it.”

Petoskey-Gaylord: 'We made it about us': Gaylord beats Petoskey again for first district title since 2002

Inland Lakes-St. Ignace: Wild finish: Inland Lakes football edges St. Ignace in regional final thriller

Scoreboard: Michigan high school football playoff scores, updates for Week 2

For Charlevoix on the day, senior Hudson Vollmer stepped up in his final game as a Rayder, running twice for 55 yards and a touchdown, then added a 42-yard touchdown reception.

Brady Jess went 10 of 20 passing for 125 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, then added 40 yards on five carries. Owen Waha also had four catches for 36 yards and Brady Warchol ripped off a 30-yard run.

Defensively, Landon Swanson had 21 tackles, Vollmer made an interception, AJ Speigl had eight tackles and Trevor Streeter had four stops, two for a loss.

That four-year run for the Rayders was made possible large in part by a dedicated senior class, some of which started seeing action as freshmen.

The Rayders had 20 seniors in all, including key contributors like Vollmer, Streeter, Swanson, Henry Herzog, Camden Carey, Ben Matter, Nate Claflin, Brayden Greensky and so many others.

Everywhere you look around the Charlevoix lineup, key seniors will move on, from Brayden Greensky (61) and Trevor Streeter (66), to Landon Swanson (21) and others.

For Jess, who has coached the group all four years since returning to the Rayder sidelines, it’s a tough group to say goodbye to. It’s also a group he taught the game of football to.

“Most of these, I coached them in Pop Warner,” Jess said. “It was definitely tough after (the game).”

Before Jess began coaching once again at the varsity level, the most playoff seasons the Rayders had in a row were two. They’ve now earned five straight, all at least seven-win seasons.

He’ll be the last to take credit for the work many have put into the program, however.

“I think we’ve been blessed the last few years to have great leadership from the players,” Jess added. “That’s been trickling down to our younger kids. I’m really proud of this group. They worked so hard to put themselves in this positon. Winning the conference championship and having some big wins during the regular season, I’m extremely proud of them.”

Contact Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DrewKochanny, and Instagram, @drewkochanny

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Charlevoix football closes season in district final against Menominee