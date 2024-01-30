Charlevoix's Carey named earns Scholar Athlete Award from MHSFCA

LANSING — There’s always been a lot of talk about needing a smart, savvy player to lead at the quarterback position.

But, what about along the offensive line?

There’s protections to know up front, where the play is designed to go, what the defense is doing and how to counter that.

Well, look no further than Charlevoix’s offensive line and one senior in particular for the model of smarts on the football field.

After his final season with the Rayders, Charlevoix’s Camden Carey was named one of just 20 Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Scholar Athletes for 2023.

“It was a surprise,” said a humble Carey. “I hadn’t really known about it or heard about the honor. Coach asked me for my SAT score at one point. I just figured it was for something stat wise. He likes to put those things together.”

Charlevoix's Camden Carey excelled both in the classroom and on the field during his football playing days with the Rayders and was recently recognized by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.

Players were selected for both their performance on the football field and for their grade point average and SAT or ACT scores.

Two athletes were selected across all eight 11-player football divisons and the two 8-player divisions for the 2023 season.

For his work as both an offensive and defensive lineman standout who earned all-conference with the Rayders, Carey was a strong candidate.

Add in his dedication to everything else, which includes being a member of the Michigan Community Foundation’s Youth Project and Charlevoix County Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Council, and Carey was an obvious selection.

He’ll also attend the University of Chicago next fall, though will head in undecided on a major just yet.

It’s clear he’s got options and understands the importance education serves, however.

“I think it’s just pushing for knowledge, pushing for a better future for myself,” said Carey on his classroom motivation. “I know for football and for school, working hard now means that in the future I’m better for it and I’ll have more opportunities. So it’s opening up those opportunities.”

Charlevoix senior Camden Carey (middle) pushed his way to an all-conference season with the Rayders and now racks in more honors away from the field.

On the football field, Carey’s class will go down as the winningest group in Rayder history, with four straight eight-win seasons, including a 9-2 campaign in 2023. He also helped an offensive group that set program records for points in a season in back to back years.

It's a great career for Carey to look back on and a brotherhood that’s lasted years.

“We had one of the biggest classes of football players at Charlevoix in the past decade or more,” said Carey. “It’s all about that unity aspect. We’ve been playing since Pop Warner and all know each other really well. We push each other in the weight room and the field. It was really about holding each other accountable and pushing each other to be more successful.”

Pushing for success. Sounds like something a smart lineman would say.

