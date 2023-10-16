Charlevoix football completes the job, pulls in conference title

CHARLEVOIX — Everything was set up for the Charlevoix football team to complete a Leaders Division title within the Northern Michigan Football Conference before the season even began.

From who was back, to the continuity of the coaching staff and a plethora of home games, there was no question the Rayders were set up pretty.

But, they still had to go out there and execute. And they’ve done just that each and every Friday night this season.

So, they decided to try out Saturday.

Same result.

That conference title the Rayders planned on came to fruition Saturday afternoon in Tawas, when Charlevoix earned a 44-7 win to complete the job.

The win of course delivered a Leaders title, moving the Rayders to 5-0 within the conference and 7-1 overall for the season.

As they’ve done over the last month, the Rayders leaned heavily on their run game to bring home the win Saturday, rushing for 343 yards, while totaling 453 yards for the game.

The Rayders also scored on the defensive side of the ball, with AJ Speigl returning an interception to the end zone 56-yards to put the Rayders ahead 14-0 early.

Hudson Vollmer led offensively with four carries for 108 yards and a score, then had 60 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Landon Swanson ran for 88 yards and a score, Speigl had 69 yards and a touchdown on the ground and Henry Herzog also scored.

Brady Jess then completed 3 of 8 passes for 110 yards and the touchdown to Vollmer.

Defensively, Swanson had 19 tackles, three for a loss, Joshua Schultz had seven tackles, Nate Claflin had six stops, two for a loss, and Herzog made five tackles, one for a loss and forced and recovered a fumble. Seth Bentz also recovered a fumble.

The title for Charlevoix comes as their second since 2020, when the Rayders also earned a Leaders unbeaten title, though there were decades before those two. Charlevoix is the lone team within the league under an enrollment of 300, at just 282 for the 2023 season.

With the 44 points scored, Charlevoix has now scored 40 or more in five of their eight games this season, averaging 40.8 for the year. They’re also just 40 points shy of a new single-season record for points scored in a season.

Next up is a visit from Harbor Springs (0-8) on Friday, Oct. 20, where the Rayders will honor a senior class of 20 athletes.

