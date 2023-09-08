Charleston takes it to Concord in Thursday night game, 54-14

Sep. 8—CHARLESTON — The Concord University football team was defeated 54-14 Thursday night in a Mountain East Conference contest with the University of Charleston at Laidley Field.

The Golden Eagles (2-0, 1-0 MEC) jumped out on the Mountain Lions (0-2, 0-1 MEC) with two first-quarter touchdowns and added a third score in the first two minutes of the second quarter to take a 20-0 lead.

By the time it was trailing 27-0, Concord put together a sustained drive that saw it move the ball inside the red zone. However, a turnover just outside the goal line snuffed out the potential scoring opportunity with 6:18 remaining in the first half.

The Mountain Lions snagged some momentum to start the second half. Charleston was unable to handle the second-half kickoff that ended up being recovered by Concord at the Charleston 35-yard line.

Three plays later senior quarterback Jack Mangel found graduate wide receiver Alvin Howard for a 28-yard touchdown.

On the first Charleston play of the ensuing possession, a deflected pass found freshman linebacker Brodee Rice, for an interception. Rice, a Princeton Senior product, ran the pick back 47 yards, This set up a Mangel 7-yard touchdown to redshirt freshman wide receiver Jake Roberts on the game's next play.

The momentum was soon extinguished by the Golden Eagles and 41-14 was as close the Mountain Lions would get.

Mangel finished the night with 217 passing yards and two touchdowns. His top target, Howard, hauled in five receptions for 83 yards and his first career score as a Mountain Lion. Senior wide receiver Cayden Chambers added six receptions for 37 yards.

On the defensive side, redshirt freshman linebacker Ryker Brown, a Bluefield High School product, made eight tackles. Freshman defensive Kendall Bournes and Rice each had six tackles. Bournes added two tackles for loss while Rice had his first career takeaway.

Concord welcomes West Virginia State to Callaghan Stadium on September 16. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.