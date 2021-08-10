Charleston stops short of mask mandate, but COVID protocols could now be coming back

Charleston city officials won’t require children to wear face masks in schools, but adults should prepare for an immediate return to masking inside city government buildings and facilities, as well as when visiting some city-run tourist attractions, like the Angel Oak tree.

For three months, the Holy City has been open to visitors and residents without any recognizable signs of pandemic precautions, such a face mask requirements or reduced occupancy requirements.

But due to accelerating coronavirus cases in the region, the city of Charleston will now take a step back to phase three of its reopening plan, the city announced Tuesday.

The face covering requirement will go into effect on Wednesday. The move comes after consultation with the city’s COVID-19 Task Force, the mayor’s office said Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.