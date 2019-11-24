Charleston Southern tops Delaware St. 71-61

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lift Charleston Southern to a 71-61 win over Delaware State on Sunday.

Fleming Jr. hit all 12 of his foul shots.

Dontrell Shuler had 18 points and six assists for Charleston Southern (2-5), which broke its five-game losing streak. Travis Anderson added 12 points. Sean Price had six rebounds for the road team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

John Crosby had 23 points for the Hornets (0-7), whose season-opening losing streak reached seven games. Myles Carter added 11 points. John Stansbury had six rebounds.

The game was part of the Maui on the Mainland Invitational.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com