Charleston Southern defeats Presbyterian 27-7 behind defense

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) -- Jack Chambers and Darius Douglas threw touchdown passes in the first quarter and Charleston Southern defeated Presbyterian 27-7 on Saturday.

Chambers capped a 7-play, 74-yard drive with a 7-yard pass to Jaquan Williams. On the ensuing kickoff, Zach Hayden recovered a fumble at the Blue Hose 28. On a third-and-21, Douglas found Kaylee Brown at the goal line for a 28-yard score.

Jamari Dunbar capped a second-quarter drive with a short scoring run and the Buccaneers (5-6, 3-2 Big South Conference) led 21-0 at the half. The drive was set up by an interception. The Bucs had 243 of their 341 yards at the break while the Blue Hose had just 97, but finished with 292.

Alex Usry made his third, 50-yard field goal of the season in the third quarter. His 42-yarder in the fourth quarter was a season record 17th on the year.

Kendrick Bell had 20 carries for 123 yards for the Buccaneers. The defense finished with four turnovers and seven sacks

Tyler Huff and Brandon Thompson combined to go 20 for 38 for 255 yards for Presbyterian (1-10, 1-5). Huff threw two interceptions. Keith Pearson had nine catches for a career-high 129 yards.