How Charleston ended frustration of six MHSAA football championship game losses in a row

OXFORD — Charleston football took a gamble to erase years of losing on Mississippi high school football's biggest stage.

On Heidelberg's 45 and leading by four, Charleston faced a fourth-and-4 with one minute remaining in the MHSAA Class 2A championship. Charleston coach LaDon Taylor had to decide whether to go for it or punt the ball to Heidelberg, giving them one final drive. Taylor took the gamble.

Charleston converted and won its MHSAA state championship with a 26-22 win Friday at Ole Miss football's Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

"I can't explain it," Taylor said. "This is just the second one (in school history). This is the first one for me as a head coach. I've been there 26 years, head coach for the last three years. We got there last year and we didn't finish it. So we're really elated. I don't have words."

Deondre Riley poses with his MVP trophy after Charleston wins the MHSAA 2A state title over Heidelberg 26-22, Thursday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Senior wide receiver Deondre Riley, who had 134 receiving yards, a 14-yard touchdown and six tackles.

"I feel great," said Riley, who won the game MVP. "As a school, we were 1-6 before here. Legendary stuff, and we got our school another one."

Since 2011, Charleston has gone 1-6 in MHSAA state football final appearances. A stretch from 2015-17 saw Charleston lose three state title games in a row by one score. And Charleston had a 42-12 loss Scott Central in last year's 2A final.

"Last year, I had a feeling that I have never felt before," Riley said. "I told myself that I ain't going to let that happen again."

Charleston's coach LaDon Taylor remembers late father after title win

The day before Charleston's state title game in 2022, his father died after having a stroke.

"Last year my dad had a stroke right before the championship game and he couldn't make it," Taylor said. "So this year he was able to be here and make it and having him here makes it that much special."

A sweet dedication to his father watching over him, while appreciating the fan base that has helped carried them this far.

"All the fans right here from Charleston showing up for us, we brought them back the gold ball," Taylor said.

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion-Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MHSAA football championships: Charleston beats Heidelberg in 2A final