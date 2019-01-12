Charles Woodson wins best reaction to Adam Vinatieri's missed snow kick

Charles Woodson had an unfortunate flashback during Saturday's Colts-Chiefs game...

Charles Woodson had an unfortunate flashback during Saturday's Colts-Chiefs game...

Charles Woodson had an unfortunate flashback during Saturday's Colts-Chiefs game...

Charles Woodson wins best reaction to Adam Vinatieri's missed snow kick originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

We've come full circle, folks.

Adam Vinatieri capped a disastrous first half for the Indianapolis Colts in Saturday's AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs when he missed a 23-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.

Oh, and did we mention there was (some) snow on the ground? And it's the playoffs?

Doesn't Vinatieri usually do pretty well in these situations?

That video, of course, is from the 2001 playoffs, when Vinatieri helped the New England Patriots defeat the Oakland Raiders by making the game-tying and game-winning field goals amid a blizzard at Foxboro Stadium.

Charles Woodson was a defensive back for the Raiders in that game. So, imagine his chagrin Saturday when Vinatieri missed a chip shot in similar (if more mild) conditions.

People don't forget.

Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask was there to comfort her former player, too.

Turns out this was a brutal miss for the 46-year-old kicker. (Yes, he's 46.) And the rest of the internet let him have it.

