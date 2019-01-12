Charles Woodson wins best reaction to Adam Vinatieri's missed snow kick originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

We've come full circle, folks.

Adam Vinatieri capped a disastrous first half for the Indianapolis Colts in Saturday's AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs when he missed a 23-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.

Adam Vinatieri finally misses a field goal in the snow. CC: @Raiders pic.twitter.com/AnBRp4pnZL — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) January 12, 2019

Oh, and did we mention there was (some) snow on the ground? And it's the playoffs?

Doesn't Vinatieri usually do pretty well in these situations?

That video, of course, is from the 2001 playoffs, when Vinatieri helped the New England Patriots defeat the Oakland Raiders by making the game-tying and game-winning field goals amid a blizzard at Foxboro Stadium.

Charles Woodson was a defensive back for the Raiders in that game. So, imagine his chagrin Saturday when Vinatieri missed a chip shot in similar (if more mild) conditions.

Now he misses in the snow — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) January 12, 2019

People don't forget.

Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask was there to comfort her former player, too.

I love you @CharlesWoodson - that is all - (except for hi). https://t.co/MtR3WXjDN2 — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) January 12, 2019

Turns out this was a brutal miss for the 46-year-old kicker. (Yes, he's 46.) And the rest of the internet let him have it.

The 23-yard try was the shortest missed field goal of Adam Vinatieri's career.



He was 97-of-97 on field goal tries from 23 yards and in entering today's game (including playoffs). https://t.co/pPlXFVNE5u



— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 12, 2019

Adam Vinatieri missing a kick in the snow? 🏈❄️ pic.twitter.com/aMxrh9QQ7d — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@KwaniALunis) January 12, 2019

We have all outlived our life cycle when we witness Adam Vinatieri miss a playoff chip shot in the snow — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 12, 2019

Vinatieri missed in the snow? pic.twitter.com/1Ie6tkx3Fh — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 12, 2019

Adam Vinatieri about to book a Today Show appearance — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 12, 2019

