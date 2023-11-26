Charles Woodson and Urban Meyer perfectly react to Rod Moore’s game-sealing INT

The perfect reaction doesn’t exis–wait, it appears to. At least for Michigan football fans.

Though the Wolverines appeared to have control through much of The Game, Ohio State made things interesting late. In the second half, the Buckeyes had tied the game at 17-all before Michigan went up 24-17. The maize and blue added another field goal to go up 27-17, but OSU battled back, making it 27-24 with eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Then, Michigan did something incredible — it drove the field with a seven-minute drive, ending in a field goal. Though that meant The Game was still in reach, the Wolverines were up by six, and the Buckeyes only had 60 seconds to drive the entire field and score.

Try, they did. And they came close to succeeding. But down on Michigan’s end of the field, Kyle McCord attempted to go to Marvin Harrison Jr., but was picked off by Rod Moore.

While The Big House erupted, the reaction from Michigan football legend Charles Woodson and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer couldn’t have been more perfect.

Charles Woodson and Urban Meyer react to Michigan's game-sealing interception vs Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/la91UWwQjc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 25, 2023

Meyer and Woodson are now coworkers at Fox Sports, and you can be assured that Woodson won’t let Meyer live this one down anytime soon.

