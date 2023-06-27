Charles Woodson responds perfectly to Aaron Scott’s Ohio State OV tweet

Michigan football was hoping to lure an unlikely duo north to Ann Arbor after growing up in enemy territory.

Though it lost out on Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville four-star cornerback Bryce West, who committed to Ohio State on Saturday, hope still remains for Springfield (Ohio) four-star corner Aaron Scott, who took his official visit to Columbus this past weekend, as well.

Unlike West, Scott did not pledge to the home state Buckeyes, leaving the door open for the Wolverines. And one prominent Wolverine is letting him know where he’s wanted most.

Charles Woodson knows a little something about growing up in Ohio and then wearing a winged helmet. He shocked the world choosing the maize and blue before coming to Ann Arbor and winning the only Heisman Trophy given to a defensive player.

Generally, when recruits tweet, you don’t see many former players chiming in, let alone full-on legends. But when Scott tweeted his pictures from his visit to Columbus, Woodson had to have a say.

Epic.

No matter what one thinks of their visit, if you’re truly on the fence and you’re getting the greatest of all time chiming in to indicate what school is better, you’re probably going to listen.

Fans certainly will hope that Scott does.

Update: Scott acknowledged the shout out.

More!

